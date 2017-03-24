Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected burglar is thought to have been strangled by his own clothing after getting trapped in the roof space of a chemist’s shop.

Detectives are investigating after the man was found dead above Rowland’s Pharmacy on High Street in Queensbury, near Halifax , on Thursday.

It is thought he may have died as a result of a freak accident and his body may have been there for several weeks.

It is thought the man may have tried to gain entry to the building by removing roof tiles and was asphyxiated after his clothing got caught.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the roof space of a building in Queensbury yesterday afternoon.

“The body was found shortly after 3pm and an investigation is currently underway. Enquiries are ongoing.”