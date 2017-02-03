Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men wanted in connection with a shooting in Dewsbury remain at large, police have said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident this morning (Friday) after a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man was shot on Cemetery Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday and remains in hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the force had made no arrests and are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Three of the four suspects have been described as Asian, Afghan and Afro-Caribbean.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. A man was threatened earlier in a case of mistaken identity. After the shooting the gang pulled over a driver and made off in a Peugeot 3008.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.