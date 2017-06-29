Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As attempts to hide from the police go this is possibly the worst.

And before Calderdale Police nicked this hapless suspect they couldn’t resist taking a picture.

The burglary suspect tried hiding in a bed base but alas both his legs were left sticking out.

The suspect, who may have taken his inspiration from ostriches, was then arrested after failing to turn up to court.

(Photo: Flickr/C McKee)

Calderdale policeman Sgt Ben Doughty tweeted: “And the winner of hide and seek champion of the year goes to ... not this guy.”

Det Insp Gary Stephenson from Halifax CID, said: “This arrest was part of an ongoing proactive policing operation across Calderdale targeting those who are wanted by the police.

“The 30-year-old man was arrested by officers on Thursday from the King Cross area of Halifax after he failed to appear at court for burglary offences.”