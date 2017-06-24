Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspicious blaze broke out at Mirfield Fire Station this morning.

The somewhat unlikely location for a fire, saw crews from Dewsbury alerted to Mirfield Fire Station in Huddersfield Road at around 7am.

Mirfield Fire Station is retained, which means it isn’t staffed when not in use or during training.

Firefighters on-call for Mirfield received an alert to attend the station as they would normally and managed to tackle the blaze. Fortunately they were still able to access their equipment.

They were supported by two appliances from Dewsbury.

The fire was contained to the rear of the station including the kitchen and toilets.

Mirfield Watch Commander Ian Harrope said: “We arrived at 7.05am. We found the fire had started in the rear yard and spread to the building.

“The kitchen and toilets were affected.

“It was pretty unusual to get a shout to our own station. We won’t know how it started until the outcome of an investigation.

“The station was unoccupied at the time.”