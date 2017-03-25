Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspicious package was been found at a West Yorkshire army barracks.

Emergency services sealed off the area surrounding Thornbury Barracks in Bradford this morning.

A controlled explosion was carried out in the last few hours.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 9.46am today to a report of a suspicious package in the grounds of Thornbury Barracks.

"Road closures were put in place on Bradford Road at the junctions of Gain Lane and Woodhall Lane and traffic was diverted through Pudsey.

"A cordon was also placed around the immediate area and a small number of houses were evacuated.

"Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were deployed to the scene and removed the object to a safe area, where a controlled explosion was carried out.

"Initial investigations suggest the package did not contain any explosives.

"The roads have now reopened and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101, quoting log 497 of 25 March."

The barracks are on the main route between Leeds and Bradford, close to Pudsey.

The busy route was sealed off causing huge traffic problems for both cities.