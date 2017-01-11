Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroin addict was caught stealing clothing worth hundreds of pounds from a Huddersfield fashion store.

Suzanne Hancox, of Aldonley in Almondbury, pleaded guilty to the theft from USC on September 25.

She was caught stealing Lacoste T-shirts worth £300 from the Piazza Shopping Centre store on September 25.

When she was confronted the 32-year-old dropped the bag and fled.

She was detained later when she tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates.

Hancox asked Kirklees magistrates to take a further three offences into consideration.

These were thefts of wine and meat from Almondbury Co-op on September 11 and December 16.

Hancox also stole meat from Marks & Spencer in Waterloo on October 11.

Her solicitor Carl Kingsley told magistrates that her boyfriend was a major figure in the theft.

He explained that Hancox had been struggling with a heroin addiction for 10 years.

Mr Kingsley added: “She wants to break this cycle which has been going on since 2006.

“When she comes out of prison the first thing she does is contact her old friends and she’s back on heroin train.”

Magistrates adorned Hancock’s sentencing until January 25 so that she can be assessed for drug rehabilitation.