A distressed swan at Saville Town Marina near Dewsbury, was rescued on Saturday after getting its legs entangled with a huge amount of discarded fishing line and tackle.

A spokeswoman for the charity, Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital, (YSRH), said the swan had been observed over the last few days trailing fishing line around it but attempts by others to capture him had failed.

This morning hospital rescuer Judy Hogg said: “I couldn’t have done it without the help of the narrow boat people and the angler.”

On the YSRH Facebook one woman, Jane Allchurch, said: “Shame fishermen don’t take a bit more care, all avoidable!” but fishing expert Lee Weston said it was not fishing line but “some kind of illegal way to catch fish”.