A student at Huddersfield New College is making a splash as an international swimmer.

Zimbabwe-born Devyn Leask, 17, of Emley , was picked for her country’s national swimming team last year and in December competed in the African Union Sport Council Under 20 Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.

The competition saw athletes from 10 countries compete in athletics, swimming, tennis, netball, boxing, judo, football, gymnastics and basketball.

Devyn, who is studying for an Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science at the college in Salendine Nook, competed in eight individual events and five relays and swam in 12 finals. She won bronze medals in the 200m freestyle, 50m breast stroke, women’s 4x50m freestyle relay and women’s 4x100 medley relay and silver in the 4x100m medley mixed relay, 4x100m freestyle mixed relay and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Devyn, who has been swimming competitively since 2008 and trains with the Borough of Kirklees Swimming Club, said: “It’s good to get recognition and I feel really proud to be getting noticed. Seeing the flag raise for my country at the Youth Games in December was one of the proudest moments of my life.”

She next competes in the CANA Zone IV Sub-Saharan Competition, which will take place from February 16 to 19 in Zimbabwe.