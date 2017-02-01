Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man being abusive in Huddersfield town centre took his penis out when two men came to his aid and urged them to call police.

Syed Ibrahimi, a regular churchgoer, hurled racist abuse at the men who were attempting to calm him down after he acted aggressively towards members of the public.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said that the incident happened on John William Street at 2am on November 21.

The victims Geoffrey Chambers and James Parker had been working in one of the takeaways and just finished their shift when they came across Ibrahimi.

He was drunk, staggering about and acting aggressively to others nearby as he appeared to be involved in a row with a taxi driver.

Mrs Seddon said: “They tried to calm him down and he waved his arms around and shouted: ‘Do you respect my mother? F*****g listen to me!’

“He took his penis out of his trousers and seemed as if he was going to urinate rather than flashing at them.

“That didn’t happen and he took his penis out twice. He was doing it on purpose.”

Ibrahim then made a gesture with his hands towards them as if he was going to pleasure himself.

Mrs Seddon told the court: “He shouted at them: ‘You white b******s. Call police, I don’t give a f**k what you do.’

“The complainants felt that the defendant was abusive and that his behaviour that evening was unacceptable.”

Ibrahimi, of Bradford Road in Fartown, was arrested and placed in the police van.

He claimed that he was just trying to get some food and had been shouted at by the men, although admitted that he had been drinking.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, described Ibrahimi as a regular churchgoer who had been in the country for 20 years.

He said: “He has very vague recollection of the matter but is embarrassed by what was said.”

Mr Blanchard added that his client had mental health difficulties and was taking medication.

District Judge James Hatton told him: “Your behaviour was extremely inappropriate.

“It was fuelled by drink which made matters worse and you shouldn’t have drunk with medication.

“This was made worse by the fact that there were racist elements to your behaviour.”

Ibrahimi was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.