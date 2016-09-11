Login Register
Syngenta Public Open Day: Everything you need to know

  • Updated
  • By

Celebrate the Huddersfield site's centenary and explore the Leeds Road plant

Syngenta, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Syngenta is throwing open its doors to the company to celebrate its centenary year.

Over the last 100 years the products manufactured at the sprawling site on Leeds Road have been incredibly varied, ranging from dyes to chemicals to products that protect crops and even textiles such as nylon.

A century on from its 1916 opening, the Huddersfield site is still a globally important manufacturing facility producing premium brand crop protection products which are used in 120 countries around the world to help farmers protect crops from disease and pests, to increase harvests and therefore help feed a growing world population.

To celebrate, the site is hosting a public open day on Saturday September 18.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What’s happening?

The public open day will see staff, their families and the public welcomed to the Leeds Road site for centenary celebrations. Not only is it Syngenta’s centenary year — it’s also 30 years since their last open day in 1986.

There will be guided plant tours, exhibits and displays designed to help people learn more about Syngenta’s work.

There’s also family fun with inflatable rides, bouncy castles, fun fair attractions and other entertainment.

Kids will be inspired by live science demos, with food stalls and live music also on the agenda.

What time is the site open?

You can visit the site between 12pm-5pm.

Do I need a ticket?

Yes — but they’re free. Anyone wanting to attend the opening needs to register on the Syngenta website (syngenta.co.uk), and e-tickets will issued by email. These tickets are needed on the day to gain entry, with one ticket needed per person.

The bar coded e-ticket is accepted on either a mobile device or printed copy.

Where is it?

The Syngenta site is based on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, postcode HD2 1FG.

