More than 90 refugees fleeing the war in Syria arrived at Leeds Bradford Airport on a charter flight today (Tuesday 16 January) ... and some are on their way to Kirklees.

They have been brought to the UK as part of the government’s Vulnerable Persons Resettlement (VPR) scheme and will be resettled across Yorkshire and the Humber.

They were identified for resettlement from the region around Syria by the refugee agency UNHCR and have been taken into the care of eight local authorities - Kirklees, East Riding, Leeds, North Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, Sheffield, Wakefield and Hull.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said: “The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria is unprecedented and that is why we remain committed to resettling 20,000 refugees in the UK by 2020.”

Hundreds of flights carrying refugees from the region have arrived in the UK since the scheme was extended in September 2015 with more than 9,000 refugees having been resettled under the scheme so far.

In addition to the VPR scheme, the government continues to provide vital support for vulnerable children fleeing conflict and danger, providing refuge or other forms of leave to more than 8,000 children last year alone, including more than 900 unaccompanied children from Europe. The government also remains committed to accepting up to 3,000 vulnerable children and family members directly from the Middle East and North Africa.

The government is the second largest donor in humanitarian assistance, pledging £2.3 billion in aid to Syria and the neighbouring countries.