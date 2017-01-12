Driver's dashboard camera of the aftermath of the M62 crash

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash on the M62 is causing severe delays to eastbound traffic heading from Manchester over the Pennines towards Huddersfield.

Three lanes of the four-lane carriageway are currently closed between Milnrow and Rishworth Moor following the crash at around 1.15pm today.

The clear-up operation saw three lanes of four on the eastbound side of the M62 closed and more than 10-mile tailbacks of traffic which were stretching towards junction 15 of the M60.

Police said a man has been taken to hospital with spinal injuries following the incident.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another man was taken to hospital after he complained of back pain.

Matrix signs on the M60 were warning motorists of delays of 1 hour and 15 minutes.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 1.15pm to reports of a crash on the M62 between junction 21 and 22 Eastbound.

“The crash involved multiple vehicles, although it is unclear at this point how many were involved.

“One man has been taken to hospital with spinal injuries which are serious but not life-threatening.

“He was not trapped in his car, but he cannot move due to his injuries.

“Another man in a different vehicle has been taken to hospital complaining of back pain.”