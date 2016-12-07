Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AS you plan your own Christmas lunch, can you also provide a hearty dinner for families in need?

Huddersfield’s Welcome Centre is running a 50p pot challenge and asking people to collect 50ps and donate them to the food bank.

They say £12.50 can buy a Christmas dinner for a family and they’re hoping to feed 500 people.

Emma Greenough, Marketing and Publicity Worker, said donations give them greater “purchasing power”.

She said: “It’s a really simple way to help out and by donating money it gives us purchasing power and the freedom to plan more effectively.

“We work with a range of generous local suppliers and the funding we receive can be used to feed a lot more people if we use it carefully.”

The Welcome Centre supports people in crisis throughout South Kirklees by providing practical support such as food parcels toiletries and bedding.

They’ve provided more than 8,500 food parcels to more than 7,300 people so far this year.

Emma added: “Some of the people we support are going without food themselves in order to feed their children. We like to think that we are helping by preventing a crisis turning into a tragedy.”

To get involved collect your 50p pot from The Welcome Centre at 15 Lord Street, Huddersfield, call 01484 515086, email emma.thewelcomecentre@gmail.com.