It’s time to take Huddersfield’s A&E decision out of local health chiefs hands.

That’s the call from the Liberal Democrat group at Kirklees Council.

Kirklees and Calderdale health officials are forging ahead with their plan to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a vote by GPs last month.

Hands Off HRI campaigners were shocked when the proposal to beef up Calderdale Royal and demolish HRI was unanimously voted through on October 20.

Now the Lib Dems have called on members of a council committee to use their powers to refer the controversial restructure for independent review.

The Kirklees and Calderdale Joint Health Scrutiny Committee is able to refer the plan to the Secretary of State for Health for assessment.

It could then be analysed by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP) and a recommendation would be made to the Secretary of State, Jeremy Hunt.

Kirklees Lib Dems have become the first to urge the joint health scrutiny committee to get the unpopular plan referred.

In a letter to Clr Liz Smaje, chair of the committee, they say: “We are concerned by the approach taken by Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs and their capacity to make an informed and objective evidence-based decision.

“We regret the decision taken by the CCGs to approve the proposal, particularly in light of clear opposition from residents in Kirklees.

“The decision also runs contrary to the agreement by Kirklees councillors to oppose the changes in local NHS services.

“Furthermore, the proposal does not have support of many local GPs and health practitioners, as evident by opposition from Kirklees Local Medical Committee.

“We are very concerned by recent comments from Dr Alan Brook (Calderdale CCG Clinical Director), who said that ‘Consultation is not about asking people if they like something. It’s not about asking them to vote for something. It’s about presenting them with what is planned and the best way forward to give them an opportunity to tell us if we have missed something…’

“There is a clear implication that the CCGs have disregarded feedback and advice in determining whether or not to progress the proposal.”

Referall to the IRP has not stop ped unpopular NHS restructuring in Kirklees in recent years.

The panel, dubbed the indpendent expert on NHS change, was involved in both the decision to move Huddersfield’s maternity services to Calderdale and the relocation of many of Dewsbury Hospital’s services to Pinderfields.

Both were recommended for approval by the IRP and then given the green light by the Secretary of State for Health.