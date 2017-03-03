Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work on building a brand new school in Huddersfield is on schedule for completion this summer.

Staff and students at All Saints’ Catholic College at Bradley are on course to move into the new building at the start of the new term in September – after which their current school building, which dates back more than 50 years, will be demolished.

The new three-storey structure will include facilities for technology, art, music and dramas on the ground floor and two floors of classrooms for subjects such as English, history and RE.

Principal Anita Bodurka said the multi-million pound development meant the college would also have it own sports centre for the first time. “We have had to use two old gymnasiums for many years,” she said. “Now we will have a proper sports centre with four courts and a dance studio as well.”

Contractor Laing O’Rourke began work on the site off Bradley Road last spring and the school has been able to function throughout the construction work. Miss Bodurka said the only disruption was having to demolish the music block to provide enough room for the contractors’ vehicles.

All Saints’ is one of seven Yorkshire schools getting new facilities with support from the government’s Education Funding Agency. The only other one in Kirklees is Whitcliffe Mount School in Cleckheaton.

Under the scheme, the college will have to equip the new building itself.

The college will be raising money for the cause with a charity Black Tie Ball to be held from 7pm on Friday, May 5, at the Holiday Inn, Brighouse.

Tickets priced at £30 each can be purchased from the college. There will be an “open morning” in the old building from 10am to 1pm the following day.

Miss Bodurka said: “We have done an audit to see what existing furniture is good enough to take into the new building and we are bidding for funds as well as holding then charity ball on May 5.”

Planning for the new building began three years ago after the option of upgrading the existing facilities was ruled out as too costly. When it is completed, the new school will accommodate the college’s current 670 students but will have the capacity for 900.

Miss Bodurka said: “We are looking forward to the move. It is a daunting prospect to be packing up a whole school, but it is very positive and very exciting.”