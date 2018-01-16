The video will start in 8 Cancel

A builder and his wife have opened a sandwich and salad bar - in a former public loo.

Tony Kirton and wife Anna have opened A Little Bit of Everything in former public conveniences on Morley Lane in the centre of Milnsbridge.

The shop has a self service salad bar and also stocks Grandpa Greene’s ice cream, which is made in Diggle, as well as pies from Bolster Moor Farm Shop.

It’s Tony first foray into catering after many years working in the construction industry.

“We have sourced local produce including meat and pies from Bolster Moor. We have kept it all local,” he says.

Tony worked alongside Mark Clement, who owns the building, during the renovation project.

It was stripped out completely - apart from a small panel of white glazed tiles which have been left in situ for posterity.

One day Tony hopes to be able to go into catering full-time and leave the building industry behind.

“This venture is a view to leaving the construction side of things because it takes its toll. You become tired. I’m only 46 and shouldn’t have the aches and pains that I do have.”

Tony, who employs Maureen Foley as manager, said the shop was a “cracking location” although parking could be better.

The shop is open Monday-Friday.

Several former public toilets across Huddersfield have been converted, including one into a tattooist (Newsome) and another into a sandwich shop (Lockwood).