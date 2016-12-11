The video will start in 8 Cancel

A weather expert at the University of Huddersfield says November experienced below average temperatures, average rainfall and relatively low wind speeds.

Julie Walker, resource centre and environmental technician at its School of Applied Sciences, said the monthly mean temperature was 5.9˚C (42˚F) compared to the average figure for November of 7.65˚C (45˚F).

The warmest day of the month was November 14 with an average temperature of 13.3˚C (56˚F). The highest maximum temperature of 14.2˚C (57˚F) was also recorded on this day.

The coldest day of the month was November 28 with an average temperature of 1.9˚C (35˚F). The lowest minimum temperature of -3.2˚C (26˚F) was also recorded on this day. The temperature fell below zero on four days of the month.

The prevailing wind was mainly from the south west.