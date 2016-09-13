Login Register
Take a look inside this gorgeous £935,000 gothic mansion in Kirkheaton

  Updated
  • By

Elegant home, complete with its own duck house

Photos: Simon Blyth Estate Agents
The Dene, Kirkheaton

Take a look inside this handsome property which could be yours for not much less than £1 million.

The six-bedroom home, called The Dene, is open to offers over £935,000 and for that you also get three bathrooms, two reception rooms, oak wall pannelling, stained glass windows, electric security gates and more.

Outside there is a pond, large gardens and a duck house.

The Dene is off Lane Side Lane at Kirkheaton , Huddersfield.

The blurb from estate agent Simon Blyth says: “The Dene enjoys a quite stunning rural setting standing in private grounds that extend to over two acres.

“If you are keen gardener then the beautiful formal gardens with their colour well stocked borders, swathes of lawn and naturalised garden with its spring feed pond are sure to appeal. The grounds are a haven for an array of wild life and the sale does include a duck house, currently vacant!”

On the reception hall, it says: “A stunning entrance with oak panelling, a magnificent chandelier, elegant return staircase and deep skiting boards. Impressive stone mullioned leaded light stain glass window at half landing height. Carved stone open fireplace set within the wall panelling. Door to all principal reception rooms and rear hall.”

The estate agent describes The Dene as a home of “considerable historical importance, as it is a fine example of an arts and crafts property.”

“Built at the turn of the 20th century, the property exemplifies what the founding fathers of the arts and crafts movement wanted from property design.”

It says that the property is “standing in magnificent grounds which extend to over two acres and adjoin a stream and parkland.”

Comments
