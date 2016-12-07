Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developers of Huddersfield’s newest student accommodation have released images of the completed flats.

A £5m scheme to transform Standard House at Half Moon Street into The Works began last year and the first phase is now complete – offering accommodation for 56 students on three floors with a mix of one, two and three bed flats and studios. Phase two will be completed by June next year to provide living space for a further 46 students on two top floors.

A number of students already occupy phase one. Along with high-quality contemporary fittings, the flats have wi-fi, low-energy lighting and low-energy heating. Rents at £115 to £150 a week compare well against typical rents of £150 to £160 for student flats in Leeds.

The Works follows on from Thread Works, a 40-bed student apartment at the former Thatchers furniture store on Dundas Street. That property was acquired in early 2012 and opened in its new guise in September, 2013.

Both schemes have been developed by the Pervaiz family, owners of SKA Textiles, based at St Thomas’ Road, Longroyd Bridge.

SKA has ceased textile manufacturing, but continues to source, import and supply fabrics to customers in the retail sector. Director Zeb Pervaiz said the decision to stop manufacturing was partly to allow the family to focus more fully on property development.

Property and regeneration consultant Yaseen Mohammed, who is working with the family on its student accommodation projects, said: “Thread Works really worked well. It was very successful.

“Standard House is an iconic building, which was once in the heart of the retail quarter. But the town centre has changed and it presented a challenge in terms of retailing and office space.

“Instead, we worked with Kirklees Council to meet some of their regeneration objectives for town centre living. By providing student accommodation, we are also responding to the success of Huddersfield University and the requirements of the council.”

The Pervaiz family have been property landlords for over 40 years, but in the last five years have really moved into regeneration.

Zeb said: “We bought Standard House 10 years ago – well before we bought the Thatchers building. Standard House isn’t listed, but it is in a Conservation Area.”

The ground floor display windows – which formerly showed off high quality womenswear and leather goods – are now covered with graphics depicting some of Huddersfield’s famous sights, including the railway station and town hall.

Said Zeb: “Should the market change, we could look for ‘professional’ people moving in – but we are confident the market for student accommodation will remain quite strong.”