This nightclub turns over around £12,000 per week and could be yours for a few quid shy of a million pounds.

The Halifax club – known as Bar Rouge/Fusion/Panacea – is described by the estate agent as a “multi-facet nightclub” in Silver Street in the town centre.

It is available to buy on a freehold basis for £999,950.

In the sales pack, estate agent Hilton Smythe states: “The business was established by our client three years ago. The owner is now looking to sell the business due to the desire to focus on other interests.”

The club is set across three floors, with two dance floors and one floor for rock and indie music.

The first and second floors are run by other operators, however, customers can use all floors for the cost of entry.

“This is a very popular location with large amounts of repeat loyal trade,” according to Hilton Smythe.

“We are advised that the business turns over around £12,000 per week. This is a fantastic turnover that could be increased if a new owner was to look into advertising more on social media.”

The business currently has around 1,500 followers.

“Our client has spent a considerable amount of money on the refurbishment of the premise,” the sales information states.

“The decor has been completed to a high standard and looks presentable.”

There is also a roof terrace which is accessible but isn’t currently being used.

“This could be a great boost to the nightclub, the current owner was considering converting it into a pool lounge.”

Hilton Smythe says the club has an “exceptional reputation in the area and is the most visited nightclub in the town.”