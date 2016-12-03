The video will start in 8 Cancel

Vintage car enthusiast Peter Rodgers is still motoring after clocking up 55 years in the industry.

When he started at the former Percy Keep garage in Fartown in 1961 he was 19 and selling Morris and Austin cars.

He now runs his own vintage and modern car sales business, at Fartown Bar, which specialises in Bradford-made Jowett cars and vans which can easily fetch £25,000.

Peter, 74, who loves Jowetts so much that he runs two of his own, said he had loved them for as long as he could remember.

His grandpa owned one which Peter had sat in as a two-week-old baby.

“They (Jowett cars) were made in Bradford and they were made by the right fellows. They had a saying: ‘the little engine with the big pull.’”

Another blurb said: “The pull of an elephant, the appetite of a canary, the docility of a lamb.”

His showroom contains a pristine Jowett Eight which Peter has owned since he was 29.

“It has all its original upholstery and has done 92,000 miles. The doors close like railway carriage doors. I have a soft spot for my Eight.”

He has no plans to retire.

“My job is my hobby and I have been in this corner of town for 55 years.”

When he’s not working he and his wife Sheila enjoy attending Jowett Car Club rallies – 44 years after he first enrolled as a member.