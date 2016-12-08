Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get kitted out in your hard hat and battery lamp to discover Yorkshire’s most unusual grotto - 460ft underground!

Santa will be handing out gifts to mini miners who have to descend in a cage to an old coal seam at the National Coal Mining Museum.

If you fancy taking the little ones, make sure you book early as the tours are filling up fast.

There is availability on Monday December 19 and Friday December 23, between 10am and 5pm.

(Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

Other weekends in December are fully booked up.

Under 5s can go underground to visit Santa too. Tours take place on the hour and half hour.

The cost is £6.50 per child, which includes a gift and certificate. Adults £5

Telephone 01924 848806 to book your place. Booking is essential.

The museum is at Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton, WF4 4RH.