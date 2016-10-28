The video will start in 8 Cancel

She is in remarkably good nick for 135 years old.

And now the grand old lady of Huddersfield - the magnificent Town Hall - is set to look even better thanks to £800,000 worth of mainly roof repairs.

Repairs to the roof - new Welsh slates, lead work and gutters - have been completed and the removal of the scaffolding is now underway.

The town hall has been covered in scaffolding and protective sheeting since April while essential work was carried out.

The protective sheet ensured the building remained wind and watertight and that the internal fittings in the concert hall, including the Father Willis Organ, were protected.

The scaffolding also allowed work on high level cast iron items which were also repainted and refurbished.

Some repairs were also carried out on external masonry, which are almost complete. Windows frames were also repainted.

The scaffolding - an estimated 200 tonnes of it - is slowly coming down and should be completed within the next few weeks, although this is dependent on the weather.

Yesterday the Examiner was given a tour of the roof and the loft by Tony Steele, a senior surveyor with the council, and Shaun Maddox, site manager.

The views across Huddersfield from the roof were magnificent. The reporter’s pulse certainly quickened up there - mainly from a fear of heights!

Mr Maddox said: “The quality of the workmanship today is as strong as it was when it was built. It is a lovely building and it has been a privilege to work on.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Huddersfield Town Hall is a popular entertainment venue and in addition to a range of concerts and shows, the hall hosts weddings and other events.

“The repairs will mean that many people can enjoy the facilities and the ornate surroundings for years to come.

The 1,200-seat concert hall is the biggest one in Kirklees; upcoming acts include comedians Jimmy Carr and Al Murray and singer Leo Sayer.

Clr Graham Turner , Cabinet member for resources said: “This work was all about preserving this valuable asset for the people of Kirklees. The staff and contractors on site have worked hard to ensure that business could carry on as usual in the town hall.

“They did this so well, that once inside visitors could easily forget that any work was taking place.

“I know some organisations had to make other arrangements whilst the work took place, as the concert hall was out of action and I would like to thank them for their patience during this time.”