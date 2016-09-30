Jason Olive of Leach affixing the new sign at Colne Valley Museum

A museum which underwent a massive refurbishment re-opens this weekend.

Visitors to the Colne Valley Museum at Cliffe Ash in Golcar will be amongst the first to see the new look attraction, which has undergone a £719,000 renovation funded by Heritage Lottery Fund.

Volunteers at the 1840s period museum will host traditional demonstrations of bread and rug making to celebrate its reopening on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.

The museum, housed in a row of weavers’ cottages, was closed in May 2015 so that a new period bedroom could be installed, along with a new exhibition gallery.

It was due to re-open back in spring but was delayed due to unforeseen problems with the roof.

Take a look round!

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Continued problems mean that the top floor of the museum, which includes a clog shop and loom chamber, is not likely to be opened to the public until next year.

Colne Valley Museum volunteer Anne Lord with the new kitchen range

Publicity officer Anne Lord said: “It’s great to have our museum back even though it’s taken longer to get the museum open than we envisaged.

“We’ve been really lucky and had great builders who’ve bent over backwards to ensure that we could open the museum this weekend.

“The work on the roof should be finished by end of October.

“But then we’ll have to unpack everything and clean the rooms.”

The museum also includes a living kitchen, wash cellar, demonstration kitchen, tea room and gift shop.

This weekend, visitors will also be able to buy watercolour paintings created by a late local artist Tony Haigh.

Fifty per cent of profits will go toward the museum’s fund.

Anne said: “Tony was a great supporter of the museum. Before he died he came up with the idea of staging an exhibition of his work in support of it.

“It is due to the kindness and hard work of his family that his wishes are being realised.”

Schools and groups can book to visit the museum from November onwards.

Entry price is £2.50 for adults and £2 for concessions, with children free.