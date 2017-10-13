The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tyrone Nurse goes into the biggest fight of his life next Saturday – and you could be there courtesy of the Examiner and BGC Racing.

BGC Racing are a Huddersfield-based racing syndication, and they are sponsoring Nurse as he bids to win the British Super Lightweight Lonsdale Belt outright.

To win one of 10 pairs of tickets for Nurse’s title fight against Jack Catterall at Leeds Arena on October 21, reply to the tweet below with a video of yourself doing 10 press ups while humming the theme tune to Rocky! Tyrone shows you how it’s done - but we want to see your efforts!!

Our winners will be the 10 with the most likes - so get your friends to help you out!

Winners must be able to collect their tickets from the BGC Racing offices at 19 Southgate, Huddersfield, by Friday, October 20.

Membership of BGC Racing is available from £10 a month or £100 a year, which includes a daily tipping service and lots of other benefits.

The company, based on 19 Southgate, have a website and they have just launched a new app, which is there to download.

BGC Racing now have over 100 owners and they have been in the winners’ circle on multiple occasions – they are also official sponsor of Royal Windsor Racecourse for 2017.

Inquiries can be made on info@bgcracing.co.uk .

Click here to download the app on the BGC website .