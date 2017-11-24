The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here’s your chance for a virtual tour of the University of Huddersfield’s latest stunning development.

A sneak preview video of the £30m Barbara Hepworth Building has been released by AHR, the architect firm behind the scheme, which has operations in Huddersfield.

The 80,700 sq ft five-storey building, which has been named after the renowned West Yorkshire-born sculptor, will house the School of Art, Design and Architecture and will be built alongside the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Queen Street South.

Facilities will include cutting-edge design and construction studios, fine art studios, CAD computer laboratories, lecture rooms, research space, a library and a café.

The building is the first piece in the jigsaw of the university’s redevelopment of the area around Queen Street South – including land previously occupied by engineering firm Thomas Broadbent and Sons – which will be known as the Western Campus.

AHR, which includes AHR Building Consultancy Ltd with offices at Market Street in Huddersfield town centre, has built a strong relationship with the university, having worked on a number of new build and refurbishment projects including the award-winning Oastler Building, which was officially unveiled by the Duke of York last April.

The £28m building – home to the Law School and Humanities Department – was announced in July as winner of Best Education Building in the West Yorkshire Local Authority Building Control Awards.

AHR has also worked on the £6.7m refurbishment of the Joseph Priestley Building.