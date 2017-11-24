Here’s your chance for a virtual tour of the University of Huddersfield’s latest stunning development.

A sneak preview video of the £30m Barbara Hepworth Building has been released by AHR, the architect firm behind the scheme, which has operations in Huddersfield.

The 80,700 sq ft five-storey building, which has been named after the renowned West Yorkshire-born sculptor, will house the School of Art, Design and Architecture and will be built alongside the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Queen Street South.

How the Barbara Hepworth Building is expected to look

Facilities will include cutting-edge design and construction studios, fine art studios, CAD computer laboratories, lecture rooms, research space, a library and a café.

The building is the first piece in the jigsaw of the university’s redevelopment of the area around Queen Street South – including land previously occupied by engineering firm Thomas Broadbent and Sons – which will be known as the Western Campus.

AHR, which includes AHR Building Consultancy Ltd with offices at Market Street in Huddersfield town centre, has built a strong relationship with the university, having worked on a number of new build and refurbishment projects including the award-winning Oastler Building, which was officially unveiled by the Duke of York last April.

Oastler Building opens on the Huddersfield University campus.
The £28m building – home to the Law School and Humanities Department – was announced in July as winner of Best Education Building in the West Yorkshire Local Authority Building Control Awards.

AHR has also worked on the £6.7m refurbishment of the Joseph Priestley Building.