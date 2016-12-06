Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take your chickens indoors.

The Government’s chief veterinary officer has declared a 30-day Prevention Zone in England to help protect poultry from a strain of avian flu circulating in 12 European countries.

A statement says: “Keepers of poultry and other captive birds are now required to keep their birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.”

Chief veterinary officer Nigel Gibbens said: “Poultry keepers are advised to be vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and any wild birds, and seek prompt advice from their vet if they have any concerns.”

No cases of the flu strain have been reported in the UK and Public Health England advises that the threat to human health remains very low. Government department Defra is monitoring and has increased its surveillance activity.