Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TAKEAWAY owner has appeared in court after Trading Standards officials tested one his mutton kebabs - and found it contained beef and chicken.

Waqas Qureshi, who runs Grillish takeaway based in Huddersfield town centre, denies two charges brought under the Food Safety Act.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said that on August 31 a Trading Standards officer carried out a test purchase at the Cross Church Street premises.

She ordered a mutton seekh kebab from the menu, identified herself and told Qureshi that the food would be sent away for analysis.

The meal was found to containing a mixture of cow, sheep and chicken DNA, magistrates were told.

Qureshi, 41, pleaded not guilty to selling a meal which was not of the substance demanded and displaying a label falsely describing that menu item.

He blames the supplier he bought the products from for not correctly informing him what meat they contained.

His trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on February 2.