Thugs robbed a takeaway delivery driver at knifepoint – for pizzas and a couple of kebabs.

A suspect entered New Spice House, Wakefield Road, at around 7.45pm on Thursday and ordered four pizzas, two kebabs, chips and two cans of Coke.

The man gave takeaway staff an address on Edale Avenue, Newsome , and said he would pay cash on delivery.

But when the takeaway driver arrived at the address he walked around the corner of a building where he saw a man in a balaclava.

He was then threatened from behind by another thief with a Stanley knife.

One of them ordered the driver to hand over the food worth £38.

The driver, who did not want to be named, said: “I told them if they wanted the food they could take it but I told them to put the knife away.

“I’m not going to fight for some food. I didn’t want to be a hero and get stabbed.”

The dad-of-four added: “I’ve been working around here for 13 years and the people have been really nice. This is the first time this has happened.

“I told my family about it afterwards and they were laughing that someone would do that to get some food. It doesn’t make sense.

“I’ve come back to work today. I’m not going to stop because of some idiots.”

New Spice House has now said it will only accept payments in advance, unless it is from a trusted regular customer.

The suspect in the takeaway is described as white, 18 or 19, and about 5ft 8in. He was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms and a dark blue hooded top. He spoke with a local accent.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170584030.