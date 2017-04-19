Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Indian takeaway has been shut down after a cockroach infestation and mouse droppings were found.

Environmental health officials found huge cockroaches in food storage and preparation areas at Ravensthorpe-based business Hot Grill.

The premises resembled a “building site” and was riddled with holes, providing easy access for the pests.

Officials later found mouse droppings and large quantities of food being prepared – despite warning the owner that this could not be done until remedial building work was carried out.

District Judge David Scanlon, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, granted an Emergency Prohibition Order.

He said that the Huddersfield Road business poses a real risk to public health.

It cannot be reopened until repairs are carried out to eliminate the cockroach problem.

The Huddersfield court heard that he takeaway was first visited last December when a council official found dead cockroaches in the cellar.

Pest control treatment was carried out but in March this year the presence of Oriental cockroaches, a large species of cockroach, were found and confirmed the presence of live insects.

Hamza Soren, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said that the pests could gain access to “all of the preparation and storage areas” of the building due to numerous holes throughout the fabric of the building.

Cockroach monitors were placed inside the takeaway but one placed on the floor inside the kitchen caught a baby cockroach and so indicated that they were breeding.

The owner Farhan Ul Haq agreed to close the premises to that it could be refurbished to manage the pest problem.

He was advised not to prepare food there in the meantime.

However when environmental health officer Judith Stones attended on April 11, the “premises resembled a building site rather than a takeaway.”

She told the court: “In food preparation areas there was plaster that had dropped off from the building works.

“Mr Ul Haq’s wife said that 200 roti bread had been made that morning and there was residue of dough in the mixer."

She added: “I also found mouse droppings near the mixer and on the floor throughout the serving area.

“We now had evidence of cockroach activity in the food preparation areas and they can easily transfer bacteria from their bodies onto these as they had full access to the business due to the poor condition of the structure.

“I felt that we had no choice but to formally close the business. There was an imminent risk to public health.”

The Emergency Prohibition Order made by Judge Scanlon means that the takeaway must remain closed until structural remedies are carried out to properly seal the building and eliminate the cockroach infestation.

He told Ul Haq: “The solution is now entirely in your hands. The quicker you move on remedying the structural defects, the quicker you can get back to your livelihood.”