A takeaway worker was struck with a hammer when he tried to stop three masked raiders stealing cash.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded at Serena Cuisine at 9.15pm on Monday when three masked men entered the takeaway on Bradley Mills Road, Rawthorpe.

One of the gang smashed the shop’s cabinet with a hammer, whilst another reached over the counter top and tried to steal takings from the till.

But when the male worker tried to intervene he was hit with the hammer on his wrist.

A third suspect acted as a look-out.

Det Con Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff at the takeaway and we are working to capture the perpetrators involved.

“I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident who was either in the area on Monday evening and saw these three men or witnessed the robbery itself.”

All three suspects fled the scene on foot in the direction of the junction of Bradley Mills Road and Rawthorpe Crescent near Nether Close.

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Elgen at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting reference number 13170058424 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

