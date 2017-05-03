Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talk on child grooming gangs will be held in Huddersfield this week.

The lecture by a leading Muslim will be at the Hudawi Centre on Great Northern Street on Friday at 7pm.

It is called the Evils of Child Grooming Gangs and the speaker is Alyas Karmani who is an Imam at a number of mosques in the north of England and across the UK.

He is a national safeguarding practitioner and also a specialist in youth empowerment and emotional well-being and is currently a consultant for West Yorkshire and London Probation service in relation to resettlement and reintegration of Muslim Offenders.

Alyas has a Psychology background with close to 20 years of counselling and therapy work focusing on Muslim centred mental health and emotional well-being.