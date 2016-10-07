Schoolchildren with special needs were delayed on their journey home after a taxi mini bus – contracted by Kirklees Council – was clamped by enforcement officers.

Huddersfield firm GT Taxis were due to collect children – many of whom who have complex learning difficulties – from Lydgate School in Holmfirth on Monday afternoon.

But the vehicle was spotted by licensing enforcement officers from the DVLA and found to have no insurance on their number plate tracking system.

The vehicle was fitted with a yellow metal wheel clamp and another vehicle had to be sent to ferry the children home, delaying their journey by 45 minutes.

The Lord Street based GT Taxis is contracted by Kirklees Council under a school transport agreement.

Lydgate School declined to comment on the incident but Kirklees Council was aware of the matter.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council was made aware that a vehicle operated by our school transport contractor had been clamped.

“The vehicle was clamped by the DVLA while it was picking up children from Lydgate School. DVLA records stated that the vehicle wasn’t taxed.

Lydgate School

“The children were safely removed from the vehicle and a replacement vehicle was sent to collect the children and take them home.

“The parents were contacted and advised that their children would be late and their journey home was delayed by 45 minutes.”

“The clamped vehicle does not belong to Lydgate School or the council.

“However, we are working with the transport company to ensure that all vehicles used for school transport are appropriately taxed and tested.”

The Examiner contacted GT Taxis regarding the incident but they refused to comment.

Fines for untaxed vehicles include a Late Licensing Penalty (LLP) are set at £80 reduced to £40 if paid within 28 days.

If the penalty is not paid, the case will be referred to a debt collection Agency.