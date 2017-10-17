The video will start in 8 Cancel

This video allegedly shows a taxi driver watching the NEWS while driving a passenger around Golcar.

The 15-second clip shows a phone, which is in a holder attached to the windscreen, playing a video.

Passenger Amy Davison-Quinn, who posted the video on Facebook, claims the Royal Taxis driver was watching the news - and said it wasn’t the first time he’d done it while she was in his car.

The 30-year-old, who got a five-minute lift from home to her daughter’s school, said: “I asked him, ‘Should you be watching that?’

“He just mumbled something I couldn’t hear and laughed it off as if it was okay and not a big deal.

“Twice before he used to have it playing away while connected to his steering wheel.

“I had contacted the taxi firm once before and was told it would be dealt with - and they’ve now told me this for a second time.

“I just hope Royal Taxis do something about it this time before he causes an accident and someone is seriously hurt.”

Amy posted her video on Facebook where other users mirrored her complaints.

James Wilson backed her up, saying: “This guy used to have his phone on the steering wheel and after complaints have been made he seems to have moved it to his windscreen.

“Definitely in the public interest and in the interest of safety not to get into this taxi.”

Rosie Bursell wrote: “This happened to me with Royal Taxis - the guy was watching one of the Spider-Man movies.”

Robert Taylor wrote: “The last time a got a bus to town the driver had football on his phone in the coin tray, I reported it. This is unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for the taxi firm, which is based in Manchester Road in Linthwaite, refused to answer questions and would not provide a comment.