Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver suffered a two-inch cut to the head in a “shocking” knifepoint robbery in Huddersfield.

The incident happened at 7.30am yesterday shortly after the driver had picked up three men from an address in Paddock.

Seconds later, the front seat passenger drew a knife and demanded money. The taxi driver jumped from the car in fear and in the process received a two-inch wound from the knife above the left eye.

Police have launched an enquiry into the incident, which happened near the junction of Church Street and Brow Road, Paddock. The car has been seized for forensic analysis and police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp John Carlton, of Huddersfield CID, said the taxi driver was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary to be treated for the injury sustained in the attack, but said it could have been a lot more serious.

“This is a shocking incident, “ said Mr Carlton. “The car was still moving when this happened. The driver got out and ran away. He thought the other two men might also have been armed.”

The knifeman was described as black, in his 30s, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a grey hooded top and spoke with a local accent.

Phone 101 quoting 344 January 28 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.