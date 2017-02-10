Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver was left shaken after a customer repeatedly punched him in the head in a row over a fare.

Abdul Qayyum was attacked as Yassein Naaim tried to dodge paying for the £40 trip from Leeds to his Berry Brow flat.

He was found guilty after a trial of assault and making off without payment.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that on October 11 Mr Qayyum collected the 25-year-old from Kirkgate Post Office and was asked to take him to Bishop’s Court flats.

They agreed a fare of £40 and when they arrived Naaim said he was going to go and fetch him some money.

The cabbie asked him to leave behind something as security or identification but Naaim got out of the vehicle and headed towards the entrance of the flats.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “Because of the way he acted the taxi driver got out and went after him as he wanted to stop him from going into the building.

“Mr Naaim punched the taxi driver four times to the head and pulled him onto the floor.

“He then punched him again and ran off behind the back of the flats.”

Mrs Jones told magistrates that the assault was captured on the building’s CCTV footage which was being watched by a security guard.

She said: “He recognised the defendant because of previous issues and went to the aid of the taxi driver.

“The driver was shaking and distressed.”

The security guard witnessed Naaim returning to the flats in the early hours of the morning and called police.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the offences and stood trial at the Huddersfield court.

Mr Qayyum gave evidence during the hearing and magistrates convicted him of both matters, adjourning sentencing until Friday’s hearing.

He had a previous conviction for burglary and was last before the court in January 2015 when he was given a conditional discharge for a shop theft.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, described the incident as “short” but added that there were issues with Naaim’s “psychological wellbeing.”

He claimed that he had intended to get the money and the taxi driver had held onto his bags.

Magistrates sentenced Naaim to a community order.

This includes a thinking skills programme and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He has to pay a total of £140 compensation to Mr Qayyum for the unpaid fare and injuries caused to him.

Naaim has to pay £100 towards the prosecution costs.