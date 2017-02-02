Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver was robbed while he was waiting for an early morning pick-up in Fartown.

The incident happened on Monday at 3.45am outside a store on Bradford Road, at the junction of Willow Lane.

But the driver was approached by two men who threatened him and made off with his cash.

Both men are described as white aged between 30 to 35 and of medium build.

The first had short brown hair, was clean shaven and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing grey coloured jeans and a yellow high visibility padded jacket.

The second suspect had short brown hair and was clean shaven.

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Simon Thomas at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting reference 13170045642.