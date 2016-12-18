Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint by his passengers.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened between 8.35pm and 9pm on Friday night (Dec 16).

As the driver dropped off the two males at Lisa Head Way, Almondbury, one of them threatened him with a knife and they made off with the driver’s takings.

The first suspect is described as a black male aged 16 to 18, of skinny build and wearing a dark coloured cap. The second is described as a mixed race male, also aged 16 to 18, of medium build with a thin moustache.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Huddersfield CID, said the driver of the taxi had picked up the two at Chapel Street in Huddersfield, where they asked him to take them to Almondbury, The taxi driver was shaken by the incident but physically unharmed.

Anyone with information should ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.