A taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint by a passenger.

Now detectives are appealing for help to catch the robber responsible for the terrifying crime which happened at around 1am the early hours of Friday morning.

The 57-year-old taxi driver had collected a man from Huddersfield town centre and driven him to Hopkinson Road in Brackenhall.

But the passenger then threatened the terrified victim with a kitchen knife and demanded cash.

He fled with money and a mobile phone through gardens on Hopkinson Road.

The robber is white, in his mid 20s and skinny with black hair.

He was clean shaven and spoke with an English accent.

He wore a black jacket and bottoms.

Det Con Oliver Coates from Kirklees CID said, “I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around Brackenhall in the early hours of Friday morning and may have seen someone matching the suspect description or who may have any information about the incident to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing,”

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Coates at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting 13160693475.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.