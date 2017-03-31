Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver suffered a broken nose during an early hours robbery.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he picked up a man and a woman from Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike.

The woman had gone into a taxi office to book and the man waited outside.

They got in the taxi at around 3.30am and asked to be taken to an address in Batley.

When they arrived at the destination the man punched the driver in the face and demanded cash.

The driver, fearing for his own safety, handed over around £50 cash and the pair fled.

He managed to drive back to his office and was treated in hospital.

He suffered a fractured nose and a cut to his face which required 12 stitches.

A colleague of the driver said: “He was quite shaken up. He’s got quite bad bruises on his face. His car hasn’t been driven since as we are awaiting forensics.”

The victim has reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police who are investigating.