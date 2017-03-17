Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has told how her son was so shaken he couldn’t ring 999 after fleeing a man who tried to entice him and his mates into a car.

Fortunately the group sought refuge in a nearby garden after mistakenly running down a dead-end street in their hurry to evade the man who had got in his car – possibly to follow them.

The incident happened last Saturday on Granny Hall Lane, Hove Edge, when three boys were playing football at around 2.30pm.

The boys, all aged 11, were playing football when an Asian man approached them who was driving a white taxi.

One of the boy’s mums said: “The boys were playing football and the man came up to them and started talking to them.

“My son said they couldn’t make out what he was asking and didn’t take much notice at first but then he said something about having a football in his car and asked them to get in.

“My son and another boy started to run off as they could sense something wasn’t right. The third boy tried to pick up all their coats and bags and the man again asked if he wanted to get in his car.

“The others came back to get him and they all ran off and the man started to get in his car.

“Unfortunately they ran down a cul-de-sac so they didn’t know what to do. One of them said ring 999.

“My son said he was too scared to ring police and one of the boys rang his dad who told them to shout for help.

“They ended up in a garden but the owner thought they were up to no good but they explained and he then phoned the police for them.”

The mum said her son then contacted her and she raced back and waited with him for the police.

She added: “They did exactly the right thing to get away and have proved themselves to be the trustworthy boys we know they are.

“We just don’t know what this man’s intentions were but they seem suspicious at the very least and I think other parents should be aware.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report for a concern for safety after three boys were approached by a male while playing football in Brighouse.

The incident happened on Blackburn Road, near to the junction of Granny Hall Lane. Officers attended and conducted searches in the area.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting log number 1083 of 11/3.