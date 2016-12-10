Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s one of the fundamental skills of being a taxi driver – knowing where you’re going.

And despite the rise of sat-navs, the need to be able to plan out the fastest route from A to B is still a skill where man can beat machine.

It’s a surprise then that unlike the famous “Knowledge” test for London’s cabbies, there is currently no geographical exam for the hundreds of taxi drivers in Kirklees.

That’s set to change - but not for the reason you might think.

Can you pass our Kirklees Knowledge quiz?

The council says recently relaxed taxi licensing regulations have caused a rush of applications to the Huddersfield-based authority from drivers from outside of Kirklees.

Prior to October 1 private-hire drivers could only be licensed by the area that they lived in.

But for the past two months new rules allow them to be licensed by any local authority in England and Wales.

As a consequence quick thinking taxi bosses are sending new driver applications to councils with the least red tape.

And with all other West Yorkshire councils forcing all new drivers to do a knowledge test, Kirklees has by accident become one of the easiest to get the right documents quickly.

Council officials are now planning to launch a consultation on a knowledge test, but only for taxi drivers who do not live in Kirklees.

As for the Kirklees based ones, they will still be allowed to rely on their sat-nav (or their nose).