A former Linthwaite headteacher will try to win Colne Valley back for Labour.

Thelma Walker, 60, has worked in a number of Kirklees schools, including three in the constituency, and was deputy head at Linthwaite Ardron C of E School.

She said: “It is an absolute honour to be selected to represent Colne Valley Labour Party at this election – the constituency where I live and where I raised my children, who were both educated at local schools. I love the people and the place. Our valleys are an area with a proud history and a bright future.

“But we have been short-changed under this government, with local schools facing cuts and academisation, GP practices under threat, our local council slashed repeatedly, our A&E potentially closing and our roads falling to pieces. I will fight a clean and fair campaign, standing up for every single town, village, street, and resident.”

She was selected by Colne Valley Labour Party and constituency chairman

James O’ Flynn said: “We could not be more pleased with our choice of Thelma Walker. She is hardworking with a proven track record of delivering for people. This election has been called out of cynical political motives, but we are delighted to have the opportunity to talk to local people about the things that matter to them.”

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney held the seat for the Conservatives at the last election.

The general election will be held on June 8 with polls open from 7am-10pm.