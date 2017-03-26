Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All schools in three out of four Kirklees constituencies will lose funding if a government shake-up is implemented.

Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Batley and Spen have been listed as three of 41 areas that will be hit by the government’s national funding formula (NFF) review.

Consultation on the NFF – which was designed to make school funding fairer – closed on Wednesday.

But even schools set to get increases have complained their gains will be wiped out by budget pressures.

In most of Kirklees, schools will have their budgets cut on top of facing increased costs of pay, pensions, and National Insurance.

The Conservatives’ 2015 manifesto vowed that all schools would get a real terms increase in funding.

A report by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) estimates the average losses for primary schools will be £74,000 and secondary schools, £291,000.

Figures produced for the website schoolcuts.org.uk – produced by a collaboration of six trade unions – predict six-figure losses for many of Kirklees’ biggest secondaries, sparking fears that the cuts could cost teachers’ jobs.

Chris Belfield, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “Somewhat inevitably, this reform creates winners and losers, and it comes at a time of severe pressure on school budgets as we are currently in the tightest four-year period for per-pupil spending in English schools since at least the early 1980s.”

Trade unions say Kirklees is set to be £34.5m worse off by 2019/20 after a 12% decline in funding between last year and 2019/20.

They have predicted there will be £567 less cash per child in Kirklees by 2020 if the NFF is adopted – making it the 34th worst affected authority in England.

Local schools have said they don’t think the figures are as bad but have confirmed they are facing six-figure cuts the year NFF is brought in.

Moor End Academy at Crosland Moor has confirmed it will be more than £150,000 worse off while Salendine Nook Academy says it has £89,000 less cash.

Kirklees MPs have lashed out at the plans.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said: “It is simply outrageous that all schools in Batley and Spen are set to see their budgets cut further.

“Every time I speak to head teachers they tell me it’s getting harder to deliver high quality education under increasing financial strain. Our young people deserve better.”

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff said: “This is an appalling betrayal of local children.

“Local schools are threatened with cuts to staff, subjects or school days, or passing the begging bowl around parents. And it’s the worst off who are worst hit.”

Schools will battle it out for cash

Two Huddersfield schools have confirmed they will be battling cuts if the National Funding Formula is rubber-stamped.

Moor End Academy at Crosland Moor says it will be losing £174 per pupil.

The school currently has 905 students on roll, giving a total cut of £157,470.

Ros Batley, director of operations and finance at the school said: “Over the past few years Moor End Academy, like all schools have not seen an increase in the amount of grant income received per pupil, whilst having to meet the challenges of changing curriculum and assessment demands, increased National Insurance payments, increased pension payments, the apprentice levy and increased cost of resources.

“In effect this means we have less funding to spend on teachers, support staff, premises and resources.

“We endeavour through careful use of our resources to ensure that all students attending Moor End Academy continue to enjoy a rich and outstanding learning experience.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Salendine Nook High School said it was facing an £89,000 reduction, compared to this year.

Director of finance, Ginny Wood, said: “The school is constantly modelling future year’s budget plans, but these are reliant on the data available to us at this moment in time and are ever changing as the school’s cost pressures change.

The governors are well aware of these models, which are reviewed on a regular basis, so that plans can be put into place to ensure that the school remains financially viable.”