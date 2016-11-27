The video will start in 8 Cancel

There were a few tears – but there was also plenty of pride at the unveiling of a memorial to tragic Giants starlet Ronan Costello.

The memorial next to a bridge opposite the entrance to the John Smith’s Stadium was unveiled by Ronan’s grandparents and the club on Saturday.

Ronan, who had a promising rugby career ahead of him, died after sustaining an injury during a Giants academy game against Salford Red Devils, in June.

In further tribute to Ronan, the number 13 shirt has been reserved for the talented centre and back-row forward.

Team shirts will bear the hashtag #RC13 and a plaque will be installed at the Giants training ground on Red Doles Lane.

Ronan’s aunt Helen Costello addressed the crowd which included Ronan’s family, Giants Academy players and Giants staff, including club chairman Ken Davy.

She said: “As a family we never dreamed of doing something like this for Ronan. There was no doubt he was destined for a beautiful future in rugby.”

Ms Costello added: “As a family we were overwhelmed by the thousands of messages of support.

“Everyone who knew Ronan knew what a stunning lad he was.”

The 17-year-old’s memorial will have pride of place next to a memorial to the late Huddersfield rugby legend Dave Valentine.

Dave, who died in 1976, played 356 times for Huddersfield between 1947 and 1957.

Giants liaison officer Andy Jordan said the late Scottish and British international would have been proud to have Ronan beside him.

Mr Jordan said: “Today is a day of very mixed emotions but for me it is an overwhelming emotion of pride.

“It really does fill me with great pride that this memorial stone will always give us a place to remember a fantastic young man.”

He said that players, club staff and hundreds of thousands of fans would now have a place to remember Ronan who had previously played for Lindley Swifts and Brighouse Rangers.

Mr Jordan paid tribute to Ronan’s family.

He said: “I am really humbled to spend time with Ronan’s close and extended family. As a family you have held yourself in unbelievable dignity.”

Mr Jordan paid particular tribute to Ronan’s dad Martin.

He said: “It’s easy to see why Ronan was such a determined and likeable young man.”

Ronan was airlifted from the DRAM Centre, Dalton to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, but lost his fight for life.

His funeral, at St Patrick’s Church, was attended by hundreds of people including Giants first team players.

The funeral was also watched by around 300 people on a screen outside.