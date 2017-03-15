Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolboy was shocked after being “dragged out of the house” by police for breaching his bail conditions.

The 14-year-old was arrested after ignoring police conditions not to contact his co-accused in a theft and criminal damage case.

He met the boy to hand back his comb and didn’t know that he was doing anything wrong, his solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell said.

He told Kirklees Magistrates: “He was surprised and shocked at 1am to be dragged out of the house to a police cell and kept for court.

“Perhaps it would have been appropriate for a local bobby to knock on his door and have a word.”

The alleged offences involving the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, happened in the Dewsbury area in February and March.

He and two other youths are accused of stealing a £300 mobile phone from a pawnbrokers and damaging the window of a car.

His bail conditions were residence at his address and that he did not contact his co-accused.

He was arrested after being caught on CCTV in the company of one of them yesterday (March 14) and appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Mr Sisson-Pell added: “He has learnt a very hard lesson indeed.”

The boy nodded when asked if he understood his bail conditions. They released him ahead of a March 27 appearance at Youth Court.