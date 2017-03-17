Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court accused of raping a woman on Fartown playing fields.

Daniel Artym, 19, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of rape.

The alleged attack happened on the playing fields off Spaines Road in Fartown in the early hours of Saturday.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the Huddersfield court that the victim works as a prostitute and her partner contacted police following the alleged incident shorty before 2am.

Magistrates were told that officers attended the scene and various items were recovered.

Mr Bozman added that a forensic analysis is ongoing.

Artym, a Polish national who has been in the UK for seven months, denies the charges as he claims that the sex was consensual.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will attend for a plea and case management hearing on April 14.

Artym, of Bradford Road in Huddersfield, was remanded in custody in the meantime.