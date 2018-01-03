Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has admitted stabbing another boy outside Colne Valley High School.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed another teenager during a fight outside the academy in Linthwaite last year.

He appeared in Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday).

At a previous hearing, the defendant had pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard today (Wednesday) that he had changed some details in his statement in relation to where the knife had come from.

The attack took place on September 6, 2017.

Nine witnesses have provided statements.

He was released on bail again and will appear in Bradford Crown Court on January 25.