Teen attacked by knifeman at Golcar flat

A teen was attacked with a knife by an intruder at a flat in Golcar.

The male suspect, who was carrying the weapon, entered the property on Elmfield Avenue before shouting at the occupants.

The 18-year-old victim was attacked with the blade both inside and outside the property and needed hospital treatment, although no-one received life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large and police are now appealing for any information on the attack on Friday evening between 11.15pm and 11.19pm.

Det Con Andy Clayton, of Huddersfield CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing regarding this incident and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about what happened or witnessed the incident itself.”

Anyone with information should contact Huddersfield CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.