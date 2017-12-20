Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield teen has avoided jail after assaulting his ex-girlfriend .... but he is banned from having any contact with her for the next 10 years.

Morgan Hinchlife, of Malham Court, Quarmby, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm by a jury at Leeds Crown Court.

The victim was the 19-year-old’s ex-girlfriend.

The incident took place on April 16 this year.

Judge Neil Clark sentenced Hinchlife to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order for 10 years and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.